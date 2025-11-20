Two Killeen ISD employees resign following family sexual misconduct investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two former Killeen Independent School District employees resigned this week after admitting to sexual misconduct allegations involving a family member, the district announced Thursday.

Sebrenia Rangel, who worked at Nolan Middle School, and Josh Rangel, a technology aide in the Specialized Learning Department, resigned in lieu of termination on Nov. 19 after an internal investigation. The couple admitted to conduct described in allegations made by Rangel's adult daughter, who accused her biological mother and stepfather of sexual misconduct that occurred between 2011 and 2013.

The alleged misconduct involved only family members and did not occur on district property or at district events, according to Killeen ISD. The daughter, who never attended Killeen ISD schools, first reported the allegations to Killeen Police Department in 2015. The district attorney's office declined to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

The daughter notified Killeen ISD of the allegations in 2020, but the district said it could not find written records of specific follow-up actions taken at that time.

District officials noted that period was under a prior administration no longer with the district.

When the daughter contacted Killeen ISD again on Nov. 7, administrators immediately placed both employees on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation through the district's Investigations & School Safety Department.

"We normally are unable to share the names of employees in personnel or student matters because we are not legally able to do so, but we are not subject to such limitations in this instance," the district stated in a message to families on Thursday. "For transparency and because they admitted to the conduct described in the allegations, we are providing the names in this instance."

District officials said they have no reason to believe the misconduct extends beyond the family situation. The district encouraged parents to contact their child's school if students need counseling support.

Killeen ISD also reminded the community that safety concerns can be reported anonymously at KISDisSafe.com or by calling district police at 254-336-2810. For immediate danger, residents should call 911.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.