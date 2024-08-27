BELL COUNTY, TEXAS (KXXV) — A 10-year transportation improvement plan by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reached a record $148 billion in total investments.

The plan will address safety, congestion, and connectivity while preserving roadways.

"This investment impacts communities across the state, with projects that can help save lives and improve connectivity," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "TxDOT has a record amount of active construction projects this year, and this will help continue that work of moving people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban and metropolitan areas."

Some of the hallmark projects in the Waco District in the plan include:

$700 million for the I-35 widening in Bell County as part of the future I-14 east expansion

$223 million for the construction of the Hamilton relief route serving thru traffic on US 281 and SH 36

$82 million for the widening of SL 340 to four lanes from LP 484 in Waco to US 84 in Bellmead

