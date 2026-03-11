Three Killeen City Council seats sit empty ahead of May special election

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Three Killeen City Council seats are vacant following a wave of resignations, and a special election is set for May 2 to fill them.

Watch the story here:

3 Killeen City Council seats sit empty ahead of May special election

The vacancies stem from the resignations of Mayor Debbie Nash King and District 3 representative Nina Cobb. The council currently has enough members to maintain a quorum — the minimum number of elected officials required to make decisions.

During a recent council meeting, staff moved forward with plans to address the vacancies, approving a special election.

Christian Johnson came to Killeen for a military assignment at Fort Hood. He said he wants the next set of leaders to keep the city moving forward.

"I think it pretty much is really based on, uh, what, what one needs. Um, as long as those needs are in aligned with that which makes progress, I think that things should be on a good track," Johnson said.

Willy Hicks owns a tattoo shop downtown, he said he follows local leadership closely to stay informed about any policy or ordinance changes.

"They could change anything at any moment, you know what I'm saying? So when they, they take a person out and put another person in, you gotta try to keep up on them," Hicks said.

Hicks said living in a military town has made him accustomed to constant change and he is watching closely as the city prepares to choose new leadership.

"It's a military town. Every 3 years it's gonna be another rotation of soldiers coming in while some going out. So with the politics the same ways, I can't complain," Hicks said.

The special election for mayor and three at-large seats is set for May 2. Voting and filing information is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.