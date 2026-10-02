Texas All Abilities Network to host down syndrome awareness event

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas All Abilities Network is hosting a Down syndrome awareness celebration as part of their SOAR Day event.

The day aims to bring together individuals with Down syndrome, people of all abilities, their families, educators, healthcare providers, businesses, nonprofits, and our entire community for an evening of celebration, resources, and inclusion.

Michelle Lammers, founder of the organization, told 25 News events like these are important because they allow those with special needs to be seen.

“There's not enough. We want our kids to be celebrated and to normalize being different, um, no more hiding, um, no more being afraid to come out. We want everybody to just be themselves and feel comfortable in their own skin and know that they are all special," Lammers said.

The event will be Sunday, October 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

