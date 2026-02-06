Texas A&M University-Central Texas to offer free tax preparation service this tax season

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Tax season has begun and Texas A&M University-Central Texas is offering local residents assistance to navigate the sometimes tedious process.
The free program will be administered by the university's Accounting and Finance Department through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, which gives community members assistance with the filing process and completing tax returns.
Neighbors wanting to use the service will have to meet the following requirements:
- Household with an annual income of $69,000 or less
- Individuals with disabilities
- Individuals with limited English proficiency
The service is available for those that meet the criteria by appointment only, scheduled in advanced. Married couple filing jointly must both be present at the appointment.
Before the appointment the following documentation should be brought:
- Photo Identification
- Social Security card or ITIN card for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents
- Copy of the previous year's tax return, if available
- All W-2 forms
- All 1099 forms
- Any additional tax-related documents for the filing year
- Health Insurance coverage statements, including forms 1095-A, B, or C
- All 1098-T, for education expenses
- Childcare provider information including name address, phone number and tax identification number, if applicable
- Voided check for direct deposit refunds
- Information for all deductions and credits
Sessions will begin February 18 and will be held in Founders Hall, Room 313. To make an appointment or find out more information click here or contact Reuben Noland at reuben.noland@tamuct.edu.
The 2026 federal tax filing season ends on Wednesday, April 15.