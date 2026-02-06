Texas A&M University-Central Texas to offer free tax preparation service this tax season

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Tax season has begun and Texas A&M University-Central Texas is offering local residents assistance to navigate the sometimes tedious process.

The free program will be administered by the university's Accounting and Finance Department through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, which gives community members assistance with the filing process and completing tax returns.

Neighbors wanting to use the service will have to meet the following requirements:



Household with an annual income of $69,000 or less

Individuals with disabilities

Individuals with limited English proficiency

The service is available for those that meet the criteria by appointment only, scheduled in advanced. Married couple filing jointly must both be present at the appointment.

Before the appointment the following documentation should be brought:



Photo Identification

Social Security card or ITIN card for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents

Copy of the previous year's tax return, if available

All W-2 forms

All 1099 forms

Any additional tax-related documents for the filing year

Health Insurance coverage statements, including forms 1095-A, B, or C

All 1098-T, for education expenses

Childcare provider information including name address, phone number and tax identification number, if applicable

Voided check for direct deposit refunds

Information for all deductions and credits

Sessions will begin February 18 and will be held in Founders Hall, Room 313. To make an appointment or find out more information click here or contact Reuben Noland at reuben.noland@tamuct.edu.

The 2026 federal tax filing season ends on Wednesday, April 15.