Ten Killeen ISD student-athletes earn THSCA Academic All-State honors

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Ten Killeen Independent School District student-athletes earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team, the district announced Thursday.
The THSCA announces the honors six times throughout each school year, recognizing senior student-athletes, trainers and managers in 14 sports who have excelled in the classroom.
KISD recipients include:
Cross Country
Chaparral - Avianna Borja, second team
Volleyball
Chaparral - Jeishanice Reyes, second team
Chaparral - Bianca Duprey, honorable mention
Chaparral - Mikayla Cromwell, honorable mention
Chaparral - Bailey Thompson, honorable mention
Ellison - Maribel Ruiz, honorable mention
Ellison - Evetta Madere, honorable mention
Killeen - Mackenna Dempsey, first team
Killeen - Yanelis Williams, honorable mention
Killeen - Precious Tauiliili, honorable mention