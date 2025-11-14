Ten Killeen ISD student-athletes earn THSCA Academic All-State honors

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Ten Killeen Independent School District student-athletes earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team, the district announced Thursday.

The THSCA announces the honors six times throughout each school year, recognizing senior student-athletes, trainers and managers in 14 sports who have excelled in the classroom.

KISD recipients include:

Cross Country

Chaparral - Avianna Borja, second team

Volleyball

Chaparral - Jeishanice Reyes, second team

Chaparral - Bianca Duprey, honorable mention

Chaparral - Mikayla Cromwell, honorable mention

Chaparral - Bailey Thompson, honorable mention

Ellison - Maribel Ruiz, honorable mention

Ellison - Evetta Madere, honorable mention

Killeen - Mackenna Dempsey, first team

Killeen - Yanelis Williams, honorable mention

Killeen - Precious Tauiliili, honorable mention