KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors on Lewellyn are raising safety concerns as drivers use their residential street as a shortcut to avoid construction on Stagecoach Road.

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Stagecoach Road construction leaves one neighborhood feeling unsafe

The increase in traffic and speeding prompted residents to place caution and slow-down signs in their yards to prevent accidents.

James Sills has lived in the neighborhood for decades and brought the situation to light in August 2025 and has been pushing for a change ever since. He noted a similar concern in the neighborhood during nearby construction in 2015, in which the city closed the street.

"I've almost been, hit three times, one was passing vehicles, one was just somebody took a turn too far and stayed in the grass instead of getting on the street. So these are, these are instances that have happened that are happening across our community," Sills said.

Sills said the street lacks sidewalks and curbs, forcing residents to walk in easements or on the side of the road.

"we walk down the side of the road, what's happened is when two vehicles are, are going past each other, there's not enough room, right?" Sills said.

The city previously installed speedometers and speed limit signs, but Sills said more enforcement is needed.

"For us that, that really doesn't help matters that everyone knows residential roads are 30 miles an hour unless something else is posted. So, we, we didn't find that truly effective. What, what we, what is truly effective just based on what's, what's always been done is, uh, a road closes through traffic, right? If you cut down the actual volume, those, those speed instances and infractions will, will reduce just inherently," Sills said.

25 News reached out to the city to see if anything more was being done. City Engineer Mr. Zagers provided a statement outlining the city's response.

"The City of Killeen Engineering Department has conducted speed studies along Lewellyn, which identified increased traffic volumes and a significant number of motorists exceeding the posted speed limit. In response, the city implemented Phase 1 of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which included the installation of additional signage to reinforce speed limits and coordination with the Killeen Police Department to increase enforcement. These efforts have resulted in a rise in citations and improved compliance," Zagers said.

"Through ongoing conversations with residents, we understand that current construction conditions along Featherline, within the Stagecoach project area, are contributing to drivers diverting onto Lewellyn. The City of Killeen Engineering Department has been working with the Stagecoach contractor to improve the temporary condition of the Featherline roadway. Asphalt millings from the Watercrest project have been placed to stabilize the surface until permanent improvements—including excavation, lime treatment, base, and asphalt—can be completed," Zagers said.

"We will continue to monitor traffic patterns in the area and collaborate with the Killeen Police Department on enforcement efforts. Additionally, the City of Killeen Engineering Department plans to install temporary 'Road Closed to Thru Traffic' signage on Lewellyn and will conduct further studies to evaluate its effectiveness. If the measure proves successful, a longer-term solution will be presented to City Council for consideration," Zagers said.

There is no timeline for when the temporary sign will be placed. A permanent solution is pending on the May City Council agenda.

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