Several Shoemaker High School students became ill after taking possible THC edibles

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency medical services responded to Shoemaker High School after several students got sick after consuming an unknown substance believed to be a THC edible edible, Killeen ISD confirms with 25 News.

The district emphasized the importance of talking with your students about the dangers consuming THC edibles and to not share or accept food or drinks if they don't know what's in them.

"THC edibles often look like regular snacks, and their effects can be delayed or stronger than expected. If you ever suspect a medical emergency, please call 911," Mary Lynn Gawryszewski, principal of Shoemaker High School said in an email to families on Monday.

Below is the full statement that was sent to families on Monday: