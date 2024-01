Save the Date! Here's a list of events happening in Killeen this year

KILLEEN, Texas — The new year is here! The City of Killeen has rolled out their calendar for some staple events taking place this year.

January 15: MLK Day Walk (NAACP) | Downtown Killeen

January 27: Library Lego Day | Killeen Special Events Center

February 23: Daddy Daughter Dance | Killeen Civic & Conference Center

February 24: Motown in Downtown | Downtown Killeen

March 9: Love Your Park Day | TBD

March 23: Spring Fest | TBD

April 12: Spring Farmers Market (Begins) | Downtown Killeen

April 26: National Arbor Day | TBD

April 26: Celebrate Killeen Festival | Downtown Killeen

April 27: Celebrate Killeen Festival (Day 2) | Downtown Killeen

May 3: Lunch Box Live (Begins) | Downtown Killeen

May 4: Central Texas Asian Pacific Fest | Downtown Killeen

May 4: Fallen Heroes 5K | Purser Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail

May 16: Rodeo Killeen (Begins) | Killeen Special Events Center

June 15: Juneteenth Parade, Festvial, & 5K | Downtown Killeen

June 21: Movies in Your Park (Begins) | Killeen Athletics Complex

July 6: Red, White, & Blue Music Festival | Downtown Killeen

July 27: Caliente 5K | Long Branch Park

August 10: Back 2 School Splash Bash | Family Aquatic Center

September 7: Bow Wow Luau | Family Aquatic Center

September 7: Touchdown in Downtown | Downtown Killeen

October 4: Fall Farmers Market (Begins) | Downtown Killeen

October 26: Fall Fest | TBD

November 1: Texas Arbor Day | TBD

November 2: Turkey Trot 5K | Stonetree Golf Club

November 11: Veterans Day Parade | Downtown Killeen

December 6: Tree Lighting Ceremony | Downtown Killeen

December 7: Jingle Bell Dash 5K | Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail

December 14: Christmas Parade & Festival | Downtown Killeen

The city said to stay tuned for event times, locations and other details as an event date nears.

For the latest information, visit the City of Killeen's website here.