Police investigating the deaths of 2 males who were shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating the death of two males that were shot in the 900 block of Adams Avenue on Wednesday night.

Officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11:45 p.m. — they performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m. on Thursday.

Two additional victims, a 35-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, were taken by private vehicle to an emergency medical facility in Killeen with gunshot wounds — the 35-year-old male was pronounced dead from his injuries at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, and the female was then transferred to another facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two male victims have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here — you can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.