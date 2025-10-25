Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigate after officers respond to gunshot victim near Killeen High School Friday night

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police responded to the area of Atkinson Avenue and Esther Circle around 9:05 p.m. Friday, where officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The area where officers found the gunshot victims is next to Killeen High School and the sports fields.

Killeen Police say the victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Police added that the 18-year-old victim was the sole occupant in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are now investigation this incident and there are no additional details available at this time.

