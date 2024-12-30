Police department investigating shooting on Gilmer Street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police Department's Chief Lopez shared information with 25 News on Monday regarding a shooting that occurred around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival to the 300 block of Gilmer Street for a shots fired call, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was conscious and breathing at the time and life-flighted to a hospital — his condition is unknown at this time.

Police also observed a black BMW with several gunshot holes, and found several shell casings and firearm cartridges in the parking lot.

Witnesses on the scene directed police to an apartment on 420 Gilmer Street, where they detained five suspects — they are people of interest at this time.

Following a search of the apartment, police recovered an AR-type rifle.

Police are looking for a maroon Kia Sorento which was suspected to have left the area around 1 p.m. in the 300-400 block of Gilmer Street.

The Killeen Police Department is asking Central Texans to let the authorities know if you have any information on this case.