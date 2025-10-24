Police: Barricaded subject inside a Killeen residence, asks public to avoid the area

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 8300 block of Wellcrest Drive due to an active investigation.

Killeen Police tells 25 News that they are dealing with a barricaded subject and it's a dangerous but delicate situation.

"We are asking residents in the immediate area to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation," Killeen Police said.

This is a developing story and will update on air and online as we learn more information.