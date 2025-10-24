Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Police: Barricaded subject inside a Killeen residence, asks public to avoid the area

Killeen Police are asking residents in the immediate area of 8300 Wellcrest Drive to avoid the scene while they conduct an active investigation.
Killeen PD Active Investigation.jpg
Killeen Police Department
Killeen PD Active Investigation.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 8300 block of Wellcrest Drive due to an active investigation.

Killeen Police tells 25 News that they are dealing with a barricaded subject and it's a dangerous but delicate situation.

"We are asking residents in the immediate area to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation," Killeen Police said.

This is a developing story and will update on air and online as we learn more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood