Plans to expand apartment on Rosewood Drive has area residents sounding alarms

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Planning and Zoning Board voted against expanding the Hudson Apartment complex off Rosewood Drive in Killeen.

The Killeen City Council disagreed.

“Well, the council voted to approve three rather than four apartment buildings,” said Killeen City Council Member Riakos Adams. “Which will bring about 72 apartments.”

The project is facing some major hurdles—like the lot they plan to build on being a FEMA designated flood plain.

“Based on older maps,” said Adams. “They will do an analysis based on newer maps.”

Area residents like Bryant Franklin are worried about more than flooding.

They’re concerned about the number of traffic accidents going up since the speed limit was raised and it’s not just here at the I-14 intersection.

It’s further down in places like the bend just before Aspen Drive

"I have actually witnessed six accidents over here since the speed limit changed to 45mph,” said Franklin. “I witnessed that fence being run into. My fence has been hit.”

Franklin feels more residents will make the traffic issues worse.

”With the amount of traffic, you see here,” said Franklin. “Nobody goes the speed limit, and they raised here from 35mph to 45mph.”

Councilman Adams tells me the council is planning to address the traffic issue.

"We’re going to need a light,” said Adams. “I said that last year, that we need a light and I think we’re moving forward.”

He said the increased speed limit is part of getting that light installed.

Councilman Adams tells me they only voted to allow developers to move to the next step but said they were told the area will stay a park if developers can't get the permits approved to build in the flood zone.