One person dies from injuries in Killeen house fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A person died from injuries from a house fire early Monday morning in Killeen, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

The Bell County Communications Center received a 911 call at 5:36 a.m. from a neighbor reporting smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 4500 block of Pete Drive.

The first fire unit arrived within six minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from multiple areas of the roof of the single-family residence.

Firefighters began an interior fire attack while searching for occupants. Within three minutes of entering the structure, firefighters found one victim, who was immediately taken out of the home and given lifesaving measures.

That person was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, but did not survive their injuries.

Fire crews completed search and rescue operations and confirmed no additional victims were inside the home. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene.

The dispatch center assigned a general alarm response consisting of three engines, one tower ladder, one heavy rescue unit, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs, one shift chief and one EMS supervisor, totaling 20 personnel. An additional ambulance with two personnel was later dispatched, bringing the total number of responders to 22.

Investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the incident. The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured during the response. The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Code Enforcement were on also scene to assist.

