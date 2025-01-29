Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Killeen Wednesday morning

Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 6.20.35 PM.png
Epiphany La'Sha
Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 6.20.35 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One woman is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Killeen Wednesday.

Police responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and 38th street around 3 a.m. Our Killeen officers found a car on fire, with witnesses performing first-aid on a woman. She was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say their initial investigation shows a white car was heading eastbound on Veterans Memorial Blvd. at high speed. The car veered off the roadway, hitting multiple utility poles near the 38th Street intersection.

The 49-year-old driver was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos