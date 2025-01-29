One dead after single-vehicle crash in Killeen Wednesday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One woman is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Killeen Wednesday.

Police responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and 38th street around 3 a.m. Our Killeen officers found a car on fire, with witnesses performing first-aid on a woman. She was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say their initial investigation shows a white car was heading eastbound on Veterans Memorial Blvd. at high speed. The car veered off the roadway, hitting multiple utility poles near the 38th Street intersection.

The 49-year-old driver was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.


