Next steps laid out in search for Killeen ISD superintendent

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees, in collaboration with Thompson & Horton LLP, has announced a key update in its search for the district's next superintendent of schools.

A major milestone has been reached in the hiring process, with a Special Called Meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 p.m., immediately after the district’s Team of Eight training.

During this meeting, the board will conduct interviews with finalist candidate(s) and consider taking official action to name a lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Community-Driven Search Process

The district is emphasizing that community feedback has played a key role throughout the selection process. District officials have listened to input from parents, staff, students, and community partners through surveys and focus groups to ensure that the new superintendent will embody the qualities most valued by Killeen residents.

While the initial timeline projected candidate interviews and the potential announcement of a finalist in November, district leaders express confidence that they have identified strong candidates who align with the community’s hopes and expectations.

A Superintendent for the Future of Killeen ISD

“The honest input from our community has been invaluable,” said a district spokesperson. “It has guided our decisions and helped us shape the profile for our next leader—someone who leads with heart, fosters genuine collaboration, and keeps students at the center of every decision.”

Killeen ISD says it remains committed to finding a superintendent who reflects the district’s core values of strength, compassion, and community service.

The upcoming meeting marks an important step toward welcoming a new leader dedicated to the continued success and growth of Killeen students.

