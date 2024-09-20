New rules in place for students at Killeen ISD football games

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Students and fans attending football games in the Killeen Independent School District will see changes, starting September 20.

The district cites "recent inappropriate and unsafe behavior" at games for implementing the changes at Leo Buckley and Joseph L. Searles III stadiums.

Included in the new rules:



All KISD secondary students must wear their student ID while on district property. It will be required for entry, unless with an adult chaperone.

Students from non-participating schools must be accompanied by an adult.

Only KISD students are allowed to sit in the student section on the home side. Students sitting in the general admission section must have an adult chaperone.

The district says the clear bag policy remains in place, but fans may also see metal detectors and wands used at entrances.

You can read the full release by clicking here.