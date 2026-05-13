New Killeen city council members, mayor sworn in after May 2 election fills vacant seats

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Three new council members at large were sworn in following the May 2 election, filling several seats that had been vacant for months.

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New city council members sworn in after May 2 election fills vacant seats

Debbie Nash King, Beverly Ann Williams and Mellisa Brown are the new council members at large.

Williams said she is committed to working as a unified team.

"I want you all to know that I'm here and I want us to be unified. I don't like division. I don't like chaos. I don't like any of those things and I'm believing that we're gonna be an awesome team here, uh, for Colleen, one of the newest and one of the best."

Mayor Joseph Solomon also took his seat, offering remarks after being sworn in.

"Thank you, thank you, accolades, and now we got to get to work," Solomon said.

Solomon said the new council has two immediate priorities.

"One of the things that we, we know that we have ahead of us in terms of looking for a new city manager. And uh that's one of the biggest things and then the second thing is, is really, well, both of them are the same as the new city manager and our budget. Balancing our budget," Solomon said.

Former Mayor Riakos Adams marked the transition as one of the two outgoing council members.

"This is not goodbye to Killeen, it's simply the end of one chapter of service," Adams said.

The new council's first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

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