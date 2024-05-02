Watch Now
New animal center in Killeen offers free adoption until May 4th

Free adoption from 12-6 PM only
Epiphany La'Sha
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 02, 2024
KILLEEN, Texas — A new location at 3518 East Rancier Avenue will give up to 29 dogs and 20 cats a temporary home. The facility has an in-house vet, operating room, and kennels—offering the expansion of spay and neuter capabilities.

The grand opening will also feature free pet adoptions from May 2 to May 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

A poodle, who may be "Teddy" now, was the first to be adopted. His new mom, Amber Stacey told me she has been waiting a few days to come and get him.

"I just had to have him, I asked my husband and he said Yeah so here we are," Stacey said.

The location is the former East Lake Veterinarian Clinic. The city bought it in July 2023 with the help of an Intergovernmental support agreement with Fort Cavazos.

