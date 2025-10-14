Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pickup truck on Highway 195 in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck early Tuesday morning on South Fort Hood Street (SH 195), resulting in the death of a 21-year-old man.

Around 6:48 a.m., KPD arrived at the 10700 block of South Fort Hood Street after getting reports of a collision. When they arrived, officers saw a motorcycle and a pickup truck involved in the crash. The Killeen Traffic Unit was notified and responded to investigate the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a red 2004 Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Fort Hood Street after leaving Splawn Ranch Road. A black 2007 Honda motorcycle was also heading south at a very high rate of speed. Witnesses reported that the motorcycle rider appeared to be attempting to race with another motorcycle moments before the crash.

The Honda crashed into the back of the pickup truck while both were traveling southbound in the inside lane. The rider, a 21-year-old man, was thrown onto the roadway shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 7:41 a.m.

A second motorcycle, a red 2024 Kawasaki, was also moving southbound in the outside lane. It hit debris from the initial crash, leading to a secondary one-vehicle crash. The driver of the Kawasaki was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Killeen Fire Department paramedics.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.

This was one of several traffic incidents Tuesday morning across Central Texas.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.