Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 50-year-old motorcyclist died Monday evening after crashing at a Killeen intersection while traveling at high speed, police said.

Edwin Cruzado Arce of Killeen was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC), according to the Killeen Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Old FM 440 Road and Pershing Drive, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Arce was traveling westbound on Pershing Drive at high speed on a black and white motorcycle when he attempted to stop at a posted stop sign. But due to his speed, he was not able to stop and laid the motorcycle down just before entering the intersection.

A gray sedan traveling northbound on Old FM 440 Road then hit both the motorcycle and Arce in the intersection, police said.

Arce was immediately taken to the CRDAMC with critical injuries by Killeen EMS and Fire Department, but later died.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Arce dead and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation revealed Arce was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The occupants of the sedan were not injured, police said.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the fatality.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.