'More opportunities to play': Pickleball courts are coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen is starting renovations this month to convert a tennis court at Long Branch Park into four new pickleball courts.

The project is expected to take around two weeks to finish. During the renovation period, tennis courts at Long Branch Park will be closed for resurfacing, installation of nets and court furniture and proper curing of the new surface.

The $25,000 project was approved by City Council in response to the community's interest in pickleball.

"Pickleball has grown tremendously in Killeen, and our community has been asking for more opportunities to play," Executive Director of Parks & Recreation, Antonio Murphy, said. "This project adds to our recreation options and strengthens community connections."

Pickleball combines elements from tennis, badminton and ping pong and has grown to be a popular game for all ages thanks to its accessibility and social nature.

With these new pickleball courts, residents in Killeen will have more options for staying active and outdoors.