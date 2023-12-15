Meet the Killeen Grinch... running miles while spreading holiday cheer

KILLEEN, Texas — He’s a mean one but Killeen residents have nothing to fear. This Grinch is running to spread holiday cheer.

Every year, John Stasulli dresses in green, from head to toe. He’s even in Grinch Mode on the go.

“I have a 6-foot Grinch in my office. A WhoVille tree it’s ridiculous,” said Stasulli.

If you’re running with John, you need better cardio than mine because he’s been running miles for a long time.

“About 8-10 years ago, I did a local race and the Houston area dressed as the Grinch and it just kind of kicked off from there,” said Stasulli.

Every year, the Grinch runs through the neighborhood going lane to lane. Running around 20 miles, passing out candy canes.

“Last year ahead a group of about 5 people that joined with through the community. A lot of kids will come out and even adults will come out and take pictures along the way,” said Stasulli.

The Grinch run is always a great view and sometimes neighbors give him gifts too.

“I even got a bottle of Jack Daniels when I was on the run. The year before I had kids come out and give me onions because I’m the Grinch,” said Stasulli.

John said it’s all about connecting with the community and holiday fun, in Killeen the Grinch is a friend to everyone.

John will be all dressed in green for Killeen’s Half MaraFUN run Saturday. Registration kicks off at 7 a.m. and the race starts at eight at Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail in Killeen.