Meet 'Brave Chic', the book character that's teaching kids to be brave

KILLEEN, Texas — "If somebody is teasing you or somebody touching you inappropriately you say privacy please, right? Privacy please and you tell someone because we want you to be able to communicate," Lady said.

Lady is an author and owner of 2 Be Brave. She serves the community by providing resources and outreach help. During the pandemic in 2019, she took the idea of a children's book and made it a reality.

"Sometimes based off your status, your job position, people are afraid to speak. Even children.. because sometime children are being hurt by the people they love," Lady said.

Brave Chic encourages kids to be courageous—speaking up when dealing with a bully, sexual assault, or domestic violence.

"Being brave means to face your most daring challenges with courage," Lady said.

The book is created from real experiences, education, and case studies. The outfits you see here are what she wears in the clothing.

"Being a case manager and seeing so many things, Ms. Epiphany so many things, hearing so many things I haven't experienced half of the things that I saw working. So some people just need somebody to talk to, " Lady said.

After reading to a classroom with 30 children for child abuse prevention month the kids shared what they learned. A student off-camera yelled “Protect your body.”

"They said it, protect my body, protect myself when I get frustrated go and get a time out and be able to use your words," Lady said.

To reach 2 Be Brave email gobravechic@gmail.com.