KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors show out to the polls Saturday to cast their ballot and fill up city council seats that have been vacant for months.

Watch the story here:

May election to fill up empty seats on Killeen City Council

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The mayor, district three and three city councilmember at-large seats are on the ballot May 2 and voters like Jessica Nichols made sure to get their voice heard.

“I do want to make a difference in my community, and I want my voice to be heard,” Nichols said. “That’s all I want, I want a great difference for the community, and I do want the people in there to work for the people."

The big race for mayor has candidates and current city councilman Jose Segarra, Riakos Adams and Joseph Solomon vying for the leadership position. Jerry Sanchez says

“I feel like I have to have that voice it’s a privilege we earn as Americans it’s a privilege and I’m not going to give that up.”

With empty seats on council neighbor Douglas Taylor tells me he wanted to give his candidates a chance.

“I feel like for me the mayor was the big one,” Taylor said. “You just try to select the right people with the right mentality and the right temperament to do the job. You never know for sure until they get there and do the job. At least give them the opportunity.”

District 3 has candidates Camron Cochran, David Bass, and Terry Mustapher, and 14 candidates are running for 3 councilmember-at-large races.