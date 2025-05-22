Man killed with kitchen knife, Killeen police search for suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A search is underway Thursday for the suspect in a May 21, 2025 murder investigation in Killeen.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to an argument between Ondarien Jamall Kelly and Cecil Tamez Jr.. on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Sunset Street. Police say they found Kelly with a stab wound, and the 28-year-old later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned Kelly and Tamez knew each other, and during a verbal disagreement officers say Tamez grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kelly before leaving the scene.

Tamez is charged with murder, and a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tamez, call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).