Man dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole on Roy Reynolds Drive in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A man died early Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Roy Reynolds Drive in Killeen, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a silver Volvo SUV that had struck a utility pole. The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was going southbound in the 500 block of Roy Reynolds Drive when it suddenly accelerated and left the roadway.

The SUV hit the utility pole, severing a portion of it, then rolled over before stopping. The man was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 5:50 a.m.

Police add that weather was not a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be done at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. Police are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The crash has caused a prolonged closure of Roy Reynolds Drive while investigators and cleanup crews work at the scene. The Traffic Unit continues to investigate the fatality, and no additional details are available at this time.

