Man arrested after Killeen police say he robbed someone at gunpoint for a hoodie in broad daylight

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A man was arrested in Killeen after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint for a hooded sweatshirt in broad daylight.

The aggravated robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the area of James Loop when a male suspect pointed a handgun at a victim and demanded their hoodie. The suspect, who was wearing a white ski mask, fled the scene in a white Toyota sedan after taking the sweatshirt.

Killeen Police Department's Violent Crimes/Apprehension Team (VCAT) officers were already in the area when the robbery occurred. The victim provided officers with photographs that helped identify the suspect.

Working with Killeen Independent School District Police and the Real Time Crime Center, officers quickly identified both the suspect and his vehicle, while the crime center tracked the white Toyota sedan as it traveled through the city.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the suspect car was spotted near Robinett and Elms Road. An officer was already near the registered address when the Toyota pulled into the driveway and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a white ski mask, the stolen hooded sweatshirt, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Killeen Police says this case demonstrates how technology and coordinated police work can lead to quick arrests in robbery cases.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.