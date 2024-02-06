Local pastor, his church recognized by City of Killeen for service to community

KILLEEN, Texas — Pastor Les Williams and his church, New Sunset Community Church, know how to party.

“We don’t live in the era anymore where people are looking for the nearest church to go — that you love them and care for them. You really do love and care for them,” Williams said.

They’ve thrown 17 block parties in North Killeen over three past 26 months — giving out food, backpacks and more than 500 shoes.

“We have to go after our neighborhood since it is low-income managed," Williams said.

"We have free things, giveaways, food — things that families can do."

The church also arranges rides for seniors to their doctors' appointments, providing access to local food pantries and more.

Last week, the City of Killeen recognized Pastor Williams with the Star Award for his service to the community.

“To be able to have something right there in their neighborhood where they can walk to and have a good time and have no pressure, it’s tremendous."

"I think it’s a wonderful foundation for our children."

Pastor Les says he’s happy to receive the recognition, but he’s more happy for what it means for his church and community.

“It just is still in them that what you’re doing and your labor is not going unnoticed, people are saying, we know our community is saying it — I’m just so proud of my church,” Williams said.

Pastor Les says they still want to do more community work — he also says they’ll be holding another block party in March.