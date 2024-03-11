Local artist and his family put finishing touches on new 'Killeen' mural

KILLEEN, Texas — If you think something seems different about Downtown Killeen, then you’re right. After seven years, the Mural on the corner of Gray Street and Avenue D is getting a makeover.

It now features flags representing different nations, U.S. territories and more.

“The railroad track is a big part of Killeen history. Also, I wanted to pay tribute to the soldiers back here,” local artist and veteran Mark Arrington with Datboigood Artwork said.

The City of Killeen reached out in February about changing the mural to revitalize downtown.

“It is a real diverse place. I just want Killeen to get the attention place with community, family and stuff like that. I just want Killeen to get the attention they deserve and what they’re working towards,” Arrington said.

The veteran along with his family spent a week and a half painting to get the job done.

“I think it’s a big part to have my kids see the things I’m doing,” Arrington said.

“We had some long nights we were up painting together. We were able to talk, laugh and enjoy each others company,” his sons Mark Jr. and Markell Arrington said.

Arrington and his family said that this is one of three murals they worked on in the area and they’re hoping to do more projects that highlight the city.