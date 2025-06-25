Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KISD makes campus improvements during summer break

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District is hard at work preparing school campuses around the district for the return of students.

In an update shared this week, the district detailed some of the summer projects underway. There are 80 projects intended to create a welcoming and safe space for learning.

Seven campuses will have new kitchen equipment installed, replacing some appliances more than two decades old.

  • Harker Heights Elementary
  • Reeces Creek Elementary
  • Manor Middle School
  • Rancier Middle School
  • Shoemaker High School
  • Harker Heights High School

Other improvements include:

  • Roof update for Reeces Creak Elementary, Eastern Hills Middle
  • New tennis courts at Ellison High
  • Ticket booth updates at Harker Heights, Killeen, and Ellison High schools
