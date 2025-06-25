KISD makes campus improvements during summer break

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District is hard at work preparing school campuses around the district for the return of students.

In an update shared this week, the district detailed some of the summer projects underway. There are 80 projects intended to create a welcoming and safe space for learning.

Seven campuses will have new kitchen equipment installed, replacing some appliances more than two decades old.



Harker Heights Elementary

Reeces Creek Elementary

Manor Middle School

Rancier Middle School

Shoemaker High School

Harker Heights High School



Other improvements include:

