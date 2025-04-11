KISD bowling teams shine at State Championships

Two KISD bowling teams advance to state, earn top 20 finishes

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two Killeen ISD high school bowling teams landed in the 2025 Dick Atkinson High School State Bowling Championships held earlier this month. Chaparral High School achievements:

Boys' team won the district championship (continuing their streak since the school opened)

Boys' team placed 14th out of 26 teams at state

Senior Aaron Duerre qualified for individual state competition

Girls' team finished second in the district with a 12-2 record

Two female bowlers advanced to regional competition Ellison High School achievements:

Boys' team finished second in district and regional competitions

Boys 'team advanced to state and placed in the top 20 in Texas

Kandie Knight won first place in girls' singles at district

Brandon Etse placed second in boys' singles at district



