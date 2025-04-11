Watch Now
KISD bowling teams shine at State Championships

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two Killeen ISD high school bowling teams landed in the 2025 Dick Atkinson High School State Bowling Championships held earlier this month.

Chaparral High School achievements:

  • Boys' team won the district championship (continuing their streak since the school opened)
  • Boys' team placed 14th out of 26 teams at state
  • Senior Aaron Duerre qualified for individual state competition
  • Girls' team finished second in the district with a 12-2 record
  • Two female bowlers advanced to regional competition

Ellison High School achievements:

  • Boys' team finished second in district and regional competitions
  • Boys 'team advanced to state and placed in the top 20 in Texas
  • Kandie Knight won first place in girls' singles at district
  • Brandon Etse placed second in boys' singles at district
