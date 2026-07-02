KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Downtown Killeen is gearing up for the Red White and Blue Festival this weekend, one of six festivals in 2026 — and local business owners say the impact on their bottom line is hard to overstate.

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Killeen's Red White and Blue Festival expected to draw up to 15,000 as downtown businesses feel the boost

Aisha Shields, owner of Wycked Apple, said the festivals have become a financial lifeline for small businesses in the area.

"Some of these festivals have paid our rent for the month, so they make a big difference. I hope people understand that when they come down for these events, like they are really helping the small businesses," Shields said.

Shields said neighbors showing up for local businesses also strengthens the broader community, as shops like hers give back through community drives.

"We're not big box. We don't have the big dollars and then the fact that we try to give back to our community, definitely I feel like should be an incentive," Shields said.

As the city continues to revitalize downtown, officials say festivals have proven to be a successful strategy for drawing residents back to the heart of Killeen.

Kira Baskett, main street coordinator with the City of Killeen, said the transformation has been noticeable.

"There have been lots of comments of, of how downtown used to be, it's completely changed now," Baskett said. "People are risking their, you know, their entire lives on, on businesses down here. And so we just hope that, you know, they, they enjoy the festivities, but they, they create a place that they can call home and be proud to call home."

Allen Felix, owner of Strikeout Wingz, said the festivals also underscore why supporting local businesses matters.

"If they want them to stay here, they would have to support, you know, they don't, businesses will close. So if it's your favorite spot or you haven't seen it or ate it in a while, come on through," Felix said.

The city expects a crowd of around 10,000 to 15,000 at this weekend's festival — potentially larger than the last two events, which drew 11,000 people.

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