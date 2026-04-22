Killeen's downtown businesses feel impact of 2040 comprehensive plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen's 20240 Comprehensive Plan is entering year 4, with almost 20% of the plan already complete. At the city's planning and zoning meeting it was presented that 18% of the overall plan was complete.

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The downtown area is one main area of focus, and has come to life over the past few years as the city's comprehensive plan put a spotlight on the area.

The city has reached 28% completion for the downtown portion of the plan to bring more life into the streets.

Allen Felis opened Strikeout Wingz just two months ago on Avenue D. He told 25 News the location became a great spot with the city's efforts.

"They renovating a lot of buildings and a lot of people are moving down here and opening up business," Felis said. "Practically almost everybody on the block got here in the last five years."

"It was growing down here, so I just decided to pick a spot," Felis said. "Open up, and see what's gonna happen. It's been pretty good so far."

At Wycked Apple, owner Aiesha Shields said since opening more than a year ago she sees the improvements and an emphasis on local business.

"A lot of new businesses have come downtown and we’re also seeing a lot more uniform officers downtown," Shields said. "They’ve got the downtown engagement unit down here, so it’s really nice. We feel really safe down here. We enjoy our time down here."

"I hope it feels like home when they come in to see us, but the other businesses too. When it's a mom and pop shop, you get that feeling of just being invited and being wanted," Shields said.

Precious Walker has lived in Killeen for most of her life. She said the change in atmosphere downtown has made all the difference.

"It's bringing down the heat for real," Walker said. "It's making people welcome the environment, the atmosphere, the food, the customers, not even that, just the workers in general. They do a great job."

The city said its focuses for the next year will be on infrastructure and code developments in the North Killeen area.

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