Killeen’s clear backpack policy sparks concern from former educator and local child therapist

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — With the school year fast approaching, Killeen ISD’s new clear backpack policy is drawing mixed reactions from the community and parents, Among the most concerned is Lan Carter, a former teacher, child therapist, and past school board candidate, who says the policy may do more harm than good.

“It’s nice that they thought about safety precautions,” Carter said. “But I don’t think that was the right safety precaution.”

Under the new rule, all students must carry completely transparent backpacks throughout the school year. While Carter acknowledges the district’s intent, she believes the policy is largely symbolic—and ineffective.

“Contraband can be slipped into those backpacks as easily as regular ones,” she explained. “Lunchboxes, wrapped-up clothes—it’s not hard to hide something.”

Carter suspects the policy was prompted by the fatal stabbing at Smith Middle School in March, a tragedy that shook the district and prompted renewed calls for safety reform.

“I think because of the stabbing, it basically pushed them to go that way,” she said.

But Carter argues that clear bags aren’t the answer. She points to academic studies from Rutgers University and a Texas-based organization that found no significant improvement in school safety tied to transparent backpack policies.

The district says the policy is an "effort to enhance the safety measures currently in place," and serves as an important part of district-wide safety efforts.

Beyond safety, Carter is concerned about the financial burden placed on families—especially those with multiple children.

“These backpacks aren’t as durable,” she said. “Parents may have to replace them several times a year. That’s an added expense, and I haven’t seen any district support for families who might struggle with that.”

She also worries about the emotional and psychological impact on students, citing the loss of privacy and the restriction of personal expression.

“Clear backpacks limit creativity,” Carter said. “They take away a student’s ability to express themselves—even in small ways.”

While districts like Copperas Cove ISD have implemented temporary no-backpack policies near the end of the school year, Carter says she’s unaware of any other local district enforcing a year-round clear bag mandate.

So what would she suggest instead?

“More staff visibility,” Carter said. “Administrators should be out during passing periods—not in their offices. Bathrooms need monitoring. If a student’s in there more than five minutes, someone should check.”

As KISD moves forward with the policy, Carter hopes the district will remain open to feedback and consider more substantive, community-driven safety solutions.

