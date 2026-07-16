Killeen's animal shelter has sat vacant for months. City council is now weighing what comes next.

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Animal Shelter on Rancier has been vacant since late February, when mold was discovered and the building was closed because it could not handle the level of cleaning required.

City leaders received an update on the building's condition and the plan moving forward.

The building lacks proper drainage for daily cleaning inside the kennels, which caused moisture buildup. Although the mold has since been remediated, city staff told council the next steps could be an expensive journey.

Sitting council members have said during regularly scheduled council meetings that the city did not do due diligence when purchasing the building in 2023. During initial conversations about the purchase, buying the old veterinary clinic appeared cheaper than building something new.

Gonzalez acknowledged the oversight during the meeting.

"We know that this building was not retrofitted. It was not inspected for the feasibility of the usage or the damages that were done to the property."

Gonzalez questioned when the damage became apparent.

"When did we realize that we were doing damage, or was it just once the mold was identified?"

A city staff member responded that no mold test was conducted when the facility was purchased.

"Yes, it was. Because we didn't do a mold test upon initially purchasing the facility, which isn't typically something that we do, nor is a feasibility study."

Neighbor Anca Neagu was among many residents wanting answers about the $1.7 million purchase.

"It's even much bigger than that. These are taxpayers' dollars that were used to purchase a building that is not adequate to be used as an animal shelter. The city did not provide any inspections. They didn't know what they were buying and they spent $1.7 million."

As council weighed the ideas and potential costs of renovating or selling the building, members urged caution before committing additional funds.

Councilman Charles Kimble of District 2 said the situation requires careful evaluation.

"This could become a money thing if not done right and not done correctly. I just want to be cautious before we start committing large funds that we evaluate all options."

Gonzalez echoed those concerns.

"I have a concern about any additional funding being approved at this time, unless we have some serious positions in place for council oversight on those dollars."

Neagu said she is glad the issue is now being discussed openly, but believes it should have happened sooner.

"What they did today, they should have done in 2023. Ask questions, ask for inspections, make sure this building will provide the service to the community. Let's make sure we're not wasting taxpayers' dollars, because that's their job — to make sure the money is spent for the community."

Council says they want more oversight on the situation as staff meet with an architect and plan future possibilities for the building.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

