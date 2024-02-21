Killeen youth test their knowledge in Black History Month Quiz Bowl

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen NAACP's Youth Council Secretary, Skylahr Mimms, decided to hold a Black History Month Quiz both, for the youth of Killeen to test their knowledge and learn on black history.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a simple question-and-answer format on a topic that has a lot of people talking this month.

“Black history month is just a month that should recognize black Americans and their history,” said NAACP Killeen Youth Council Secretary Skylahr Mimms.

NAACP Youth Council Secretary Skylahr Mimms noticed some of Killeen's youth didn’t know a lot about black history.

Taking matters into her own hands, Mimms decided put their knowledge to the test, in a Black History Month Quiz Bowl.

“That was my whole purpose of me having this event," Mimms said.

"I wanted to make sure the history was learned and shared amongst the youth."

Teams of middle, high school and early college students compete in teams of four, getting asked thirty questions on multiple topics from political figures, current events and local impacts in the community.

“This makes me so happy because I’ve never really won anything like this, except for in soccer or something," said seventh grade champion, Gracious Brown.

"It makes me really happy and I think it’ll make my momma proud."

“I also love learning about new stuff, and learning with your friends can be inspirational for you,” said seventh grade champion, Monika Harris.

Harris is an inspiration for the community, being part of this first-ever event, while learning about why this month is so important.

“Well, I guess I’m making history,” said one participant, Kalece Nelson.

“I just want people to learn the history and celebrate it," Mimms said.

"Black history is just very important to me and all of us, so I just want all us to be out there and celebrate and learn and just share and just come together in that way."