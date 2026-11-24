KILLEEN, Texas — As temperatures drop, local organizations are opening warming centers to help keep community members safe.

The City of Killeen and Friends in Crisis will open a warming center Tuesday due to below-freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast.

The warming center, at Friends in Crisis, at 412 E. Sprott St., will begin operations at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Anyone who needs a safe and warm place to go is welcome.