TEMPLE, Texas — As cold weather moves into Temple, local organizations are opening warming centers to help residents stay safe.

The Salvation Army will open overnight, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Feed My Sheep opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and The Temple Public Library opens at 9 a.m.

Residents are also encouraged to check on neighbors or anyone who may need extra help staying warm.

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