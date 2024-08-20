Killeen voters will have final say on new City Hall in next May's election

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The building that is currently Killeen City Hall is in need of serious repairs, so city council has a decision to make.

"We'd spend the money to refurbish this, fix it up, and fix the third floor as old buildings do require, or do we rebuild from the ground up,” said Jose Segarra, Killeen City Council Member speaking at a special council meeting Tuesday.

The cost of building a new City Hall could reach more that $150 million, so they held a special meeting Tuesday.

"The main focus was about the bond and including the City Hall,” said Riakos Adams, Killeen City Council Member.

"We just made the City Hall the priority right now."

The Council chose to put the decision to the voters in the form of a bod proposal on next May’s ballot — some of those voters were at the meeting.

”My concerns are to the property tax increase,” said Sean Price, Killeen resident.

”If we can take $150 million in debt to build a City Hall, we can take $150 million in debt and finish Featherline Road,” said Mellisa Brown, Killeen resident and former council member.

”I am advocating that we do have a new City Hall and it might not need to be as big, but I think that it is needed,” said an unidentified Killeen resident.

25 News spoke to one of those voters after the meeting.

“You mentioned before that you’re okay with a new City Hall if they can justify it — what do you mean by that,” asked 25 News reporter Adam Schindler.

”So, justify the cost,” Price said.

“This building, not including all the other buildings right — so, their idea, their concept, what is this building right here meant to be.”

Price is also had concerns about putting the bond off until next May’s election.

”Why not put it to the November 5th vote,” Price said.

“Why wait until May when nobody really cares and only 3,000 5,000 people show out.”

The bond will be on the ballot next May but the exact plans and how many city departments will be housed there has not been finalized.