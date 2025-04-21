Killeen school district announces safety policy changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District outlined to backpack procedures for secondary campuses on Monday.

The district says Wednesday, April 30 is the last day secondary students may bring traditional backpacks. Students will only be allowed to carry two small bags starting May 1. Those smaller bags cannot exceed 6x9.

There are exceptions to the new policies, which include medically necessary items approved by campus administration and the Yondr pouches used for cell phones.

You can read the full guidelines here: www.killeenisd.org/clearbags-secondary