Killeen resident says he is glad to see changes coming to Bunny Trail Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "This road has been needing repair for quite a long time — I live close to here and I use this road a lot," Luther Harris said.

Harris is just one of many Central Texans who use the busy Bunny Trail road on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm glad that the city is repairing it, because you might need to put your car in the shop if you come down this road too many times with all these bumps," Harris said.

The almost two-mile bunny trail reconstruction project is a part of the city's comprehensive plan, and a dedication to improving roads.

"We're going to start at the intersection of West Stan Schlueter, with drainage improvement to eliminate the flooding of that section it's going to go all the way down South Bunny Trail to Candian River loop," said Michael Boyd, Councilman District 4.

Boyd says the construction team will go a foot down to create a brand new road — construction should not impact school traffic or residents who live in the area, but he shares alternate routes just in case

"At this point, there is a section of 201 to come up to Bunny Trail out side of that there is probably a connection to come up through the Bridgewood Subdivision," he said.

The project will be completed for $5.8 million.

City Engineer, Andrew Zagers encouraged residents to speak out if they see something that needs to be fixed.

"It's an active program, its what our street fee is for — to replace and fix some of the roads whether it's a full construction like this or we are doing overlays," he said.