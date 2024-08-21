Killeen Regional Airport to spend millions on new taxiway

KILLEEN, Texas — Over the past few years, the Killeen Regional Airport has re-branded, added new hangers, and even started installing solar panels over newly covered parking.

On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council approved a new construction project with a cost of more than $7 million.

”Well basically have a small section of taxiway that connects the aircraft parking area to the main runway and that piece of asphalt is needing to be rehabbed,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation, City of Killeen.

Unlike the runway that was recently resurfaced, that piece of taxiway has to be completely redone.

”It doesn’t meet the new standard, so instead of just rehabbing it, we’re going to have to completely relocate it.”

To meet the new standard, the taxiway cannot be a straight shot to the runway — meaning it has to create a turn somewhere between the parking area and the runway.

According to Killeen City Council Member Jose Segarra, the project is already paid for.

”We were able to get the funding and that’s the good thing you know,” Segarra said.

“The $6.8 million they got from the FAA.”

The rest is paid through various grants.

"Nothing comes from the taxpayers,” Segarra said.

According to Wilson, rebuilding the taxiway will also allow them to meet standards for larger aircraft and bigger airlines — airlines they are actively trying to bring to the Killeen Regional Airport.