Killeen Regional Airport celebrates 20 years

KILLEEN, Texas — August 2 marks the 20-year anniversary of the Killeen Airport. Everyone from former members of Congress and mayors to community members who brought the travel hub to town are celebrating.

In recent years the airport has lost airlines and business all while rebranding after changing the name when Fort Hood Changed to Fort Cavazos.

The man running the Airport for the past 19 years tells me the future is much brighter.

”We’ve visited with several airlines over the last few months,” said Mike Wilson, Director of Aviation for Killeen. “We've got several meetings coming up in the months to come. There's no commitments at the moment but we’ve got a lot of interest in this area and a lot of different airlines are looking at us very hard.”

They are also looking at different ways to bring in revenue. The COVID pandemic taught them they could not rely on airlines alone.

Officials are in talks with Fort Cavazos to expand their property, allowing them to offer more services to the community and businesses of Killeen.

