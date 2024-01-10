Killeen ranked most affordable and fastest growing city in the U.S. by Business Insider

Business Insider just ranked Killeen as the fastest growing and most affordable city in America.

The report says Killeen’s population has grown nearly 10 percent between 2017 and 2022.

Several homes in Killeen are priced lower than $226,000.

Killeen is taking the title of America's most affordable and fastest growing city, according to Business insider.

For some residents, it’s not surprising.

“A lot more businesses have opened up even since we’ve been here — a lot more than I’m used to,” Danielle Bruenderman said.

Bruenderman and her family moved to Killeen from Louisiana in June after her wife was stationed at Fort Cavasos last year.

She says gas, housing, and the cost of living have been much cheaper since the move.

“I know some other places can be a lot more expensive and this is perfect for us right now,” Bruenderman said.

Economic expert Ray Perryman says military families and affordable house prices are a key factor.

“A lot of people who are stationed then choose to live there — that’s one of the things upon many that helps the population grow," Perryman said.

"Here also in a very nice corner, a little away from I-35, yet in the growth quarter between Austin and Dallas."

The growth attracts businesses like Area 254, which just opened last month.

Co-Owner Jim Lewis says they originally planned to open a go-kart facility in Bryan, but when that didn’t happen, they found an opportunity in Killeen.

“Not only was it of the most affordable options we thought, in terms of just the cost of real estate, but we also thought Killeen was starving for something fun to do," Lewis said.

"It gave us confidence that if we build something really cool, people would come and check it out."

Texas had five cities in the top 20 of the Business Insiders list including Lubbock, Fort Worth, McKinney and Frisco.