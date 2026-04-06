Killeen Public Library's new strategic plan to increase resources, community engagement

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Public Library system serves one of the largest areas in the state, but it operates as one of the most underfunded and has the lowest amount of e-materials in its peer group.

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Killeen Public Library new strategic plan to increase resources, community engagement

Now, local leaders have a new strategic plan to bring more resources to the community, which could include adding a third branch within the next five years. The library has submitted its 2027 budget to help support the proposal.

The strategic plan will focus on four main pillars aimed at boosting communication and community resources. Interim Library Director Amy Gibson said the expansion and resources all come down to funding.

"Mainly funding, the funding has to be there to support it, and we know that the demand is there, the community wants this, but it's, it's all gonna come down to funding," Gibson said.

Gibson noted that a heat map created during the strategic plan showed a significant demand for a new branch in the south part of Killeen.

"It is a big demand. During our strategic plan, there was a heat map, that was done and it that does show that there is a demand on that side of Killeen, that is in the south part," Gibson said.

For community members, the library is more than just a building of bookshelves. David Amos has been visiting the Killeen Public Library since he was a child. He told 25 News it provides a necessary quiet space away from the daily grind.

"A place in the community where people can come together and like we come together to learn, we come together to study, we come together to be able to get along in a way that sometimes people don't. Today it's a hustle and a bustle, you know, to be able to sit down and have a quiet space," Amos said.

For neighbors like Anaya Eresley, the library is a resource for learning new things beyond the pages.

"I think it benefits the community because you learn, you do learn a lot of information. They have a lot of information in here. They have entertaining books. I'm not a real big reader, but if I want to know something I read and write it down," Eresley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

