Killeen police looking for information regarding fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital after he was hit by a car at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a vehicle failed to stay in its lane, veered onto the sidewalk, and struck a pedestrian who was walking his dog — the dog was killed in the crash, and the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian is in critical condition but stable, pending surgery.

Upon investigation, the possible suspect's vehicle could be a darker (gray or silver) smaller car, possibly a Honda — police say the vehicle will have front end damage.

Killeen police are asking anyone with any information, videos, or security footage of this area to contact the Traffic Unit at (254) 200-7970 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

