Killeen police investigating murder of 1 woman, 1 man in Monday night shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One woman and one man were found dead in the 1300 block of Karen Drive in Killeen on Monday night.

According to Killeen police, officers were dispatched to a residence at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance involving an armed subject, where they found the two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

28-year-old Tanesha Sedwich was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m. and 29-year-old Walter Sedwich at 8:48 p.m — the Justice of the Peace ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time.