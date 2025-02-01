Watch Now
Killeen police investigating death of motorcyclist

A 39-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

Officers received a 911 call about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash and were sent out to Roy Reynolds Drive and East Rancier Avenue after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Community Hospital and later died from his injuries around 4 a.m.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this incident, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

